One person injured in Augusta overnight shooting

Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital. They say there is no suspect yet, but do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Credit: NCM

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a shooting that happened on Middle Street Thursday night.

Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect yet. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

We will update this article as we learn more information. 

