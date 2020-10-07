One person injured in Augusta overnight shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a shooting that happened on Middle Street Thursday night.
Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.
No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect yet. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
We will update this article as we learn more information.
OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING
RELATED: Some greater Bangor area restaurants team up to feed frontline workers and low-income community members
RELATED: Mills signs Executive Order mandating mask enforcement, extends state of emergency through August 6