Three-year-old overdoses on heroin in Brownfield

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says the three-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A Brownfield woman was charged Monday after her three-year-old daughter overdosed on heroin, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

Josselyn Henry, 29, left the room in a small apartment on Maine Street, leaving her unattended, according to authorities. When she came back to check on the child, the girl was found unconscious and had ingested heroin that was left in her reach.

The child was taken to Bridgton Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

Henry was taken into police custody, charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Child Protective Services has been notified. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police.