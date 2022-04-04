New charges issued in connection with alleged Auburn park assault by teens

Charges stem from two separate incidents in Bonney Park and Moulton Field between March 24 and 26, according to Auburn police.

PORTLAND, Maine — Additional charges have been filed in regard to recent reported assaults that have reportedly taken place in Auburn city parks.

Charges stem from two separate incidents in Bonney Park and Moulton Field between March 24 and 26, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

"Two of the juveniles charged were part of the incident that was reported to police on March 26, where a video was circulated on social media showing juveniles attacking two people in Moulton Field," the release states. "Additional videos were sent to police following the incident showing other attacks."

Tips to the police officers were ruled as sufficient evidence in the filing of further charges.

The teens have been charged and released to their parents.

A 13-year-old has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a class A felony.

A 15-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, a class B felony, and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a class C felony.

A 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, a class B felony, and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a class C felony.

A 14-year-old has also been identified in this investigation, the release states, but is "being sought with pending charges for both cases."