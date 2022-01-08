Three people were arrested for drugs following two targeted traffic stops in Oxford

Police said they are expecting to make more arrests during this investigation.

OXFORD, Maine — Three people were arrested for drugs following two separate traffic stops in Oxford on Thursday, according to Maine State Police.

The traffic stops happened on Mechanic Falls Rd. (Rt. 121) around 4 p.m.

In a press release, Saturday, Shannon Moss, the Public Information Officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety said, the stops are a part of an ongoing criminal investigation in the Oxford area involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

During the first traffic stop, police said they arrested Maurice James, 32, of Portland, who is on probation for drug trafficking. They also arrested his passenger, Briana Reeve, 28, of Oxford. Police said Reeve had been out of jail on conditional bail at the time of the arrest.

In the second traffic stop, police said they arrested Tiffaney Russell, 30, of Lisbon. Officials said she has three warrants for her arrest. The driver of that car was not arrested.

The traffic stops also led to a search warrant of a home in Oxford. Moss confirmed to News Center Maine that the traffic stops were targeted.

Officials said they were able to seize 204 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, methamphetamines, and about $1,000 in drug money. Police also found a pistol they said was allegedly thrown out of one of the cars during the traffic stops.

All three people arrested are facing drug charges. Officials said they are still investigating and expect to make more arrests. At this time, Moss said that officials will not be providing any additional comments on this investigation.