LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Three people are facing charges after police found narcotics on them at a traffic stop in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Route 202 in Lebanon for multiple violations. Another trooper was called in to assist.

According to the Maine State Police, a roadside investigation revealed the driver was Sasha Wooster, 28, of Berwick, who had a felony warrant out of New Hampshire for possession of dangerous drugs.

The warrant was extraditable out of the Eastern United States.

Troopers learned that two out of the three people in the car were giving the officers fake names.

Police said they searched the car and found a significant amount of drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of illegal narcotics.

Along with Wooster, the other two people in the car were Shaun Laws, 29, of Rochester, NH and Shannon Houle, 27, of Rochester, NH.

All three were brought to the York County Jail.

Laws had multiple protection from abuse orders against him. The orders designate Laws to not have contact with one of the women that was in the car.

Houle was found to have an active Maine warrant for her arrest for failing to pay fines for a drug possession and an OUI charge.

After being brought to the jail, it was found Wooster was concealing a small amount of crystal meth on her person. She was also on probation for a drug charge.

Here's a full list of the charges according to Maine State Police:

Sasha Wooster: Held Without Bail as a Fugitive from Justice; Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs (Class C felony); Failure to Provide Name to Law Enforcement (Class E), and a probation hold.

Shaun Law: Held Without Bail for two counts of Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order (Class D); and Unlawful Possession of a Schedule W Drug (Class D).

Shannon Houle: Issued a $250 bail for the Arrest Warrant and Unlawful Possession of a Schedule W Drug (Class D).