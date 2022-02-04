Three face charges in Maine man's shooting death, two others sought

A 25-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Attleboro, Massachusetts man face accessory charges.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three people have been apprehended and two additional people are being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine man in Providence last month.

Police said Friday that a teenager from Fall River, Massachusetts, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the Jan. 16 shooting, faces murder and other charges.

A 25-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Attleboro, Massachusetts man face accessory charges.

The two people still at large face murder and conspiracy charges. The victim was previously identified as 35-year-old Biniam Tsegai, of Portland, Maine. His companion was also shot and remains hospitalized.