Three face charges in Maine man's shooting death, two others sought

A 25-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Attleboro, Massachusetts man face accessory charges.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three people have been apprehended and two additional people are being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine man in Providence last month. 

Police said Friday that a teenager from Fall River, Massachusetts, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the Jan. 16 shooting, faces murder and other charges. 

The two people still at large face murder and conspiracy charges. The victim was previously identified as 35-year-old Biniam Tsegai, of Portland, Maine. His companion was also shot and remains hospitalized.

