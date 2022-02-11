Three defense contractors indicted for illegal contributions to U.S. Senate campaign

Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao and two others were indicted Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Three former executives of a Hawaii-based defense contractor have been indicted on charges of funneling illegal donations to the reelection campaign of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao and two others were indicted Thursday.

They're accused of using company credit cards, a shell company, and individual shell donors to make illegal contributions. The indictment didn't note any wrongdoing by Collins.

Her campaign said it was unaware of the allegations until a search warrant was reported in the news media. Kao's defense attorney says he's shocked by the indictment and intends to fight the allegations.