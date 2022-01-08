Three charged with drug offenses following Oxford traffic stops

State police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and a loaded pistol during the stops and a subsequent search of a local home.

OXFORD, Maine — Three Maine residents were arrested and charged with various drug offenses Thursday following two traffic stops and a search of a home in Oxford.

Maine State Police, Oxford, and Norway police departments, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force made the stops at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 121, also known as Mechanic Falls Road, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

During the first stop, the driver, Maurice James, 32, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation, aggravated trafficking of drugs (fentanyl and cocaine base), and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Moss said.

His passenger, Brianna Reeve, 28, of Oxford, was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs (fentanyl and cocaine base) and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

During the second stop, the passenger in the car, Tiffany Russell, 30, of Lisbon, was charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and on three active warrants. The driver of the car was not charged.

Following the stops, state police executed a search warrant at an Oxford home. Police did not release the specific address.

Moss said that as a result of the two traffic stops and the search warrant, police seized 204 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine base, an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine, $1,064 in suspected drug proceeds, and a pistol that had allegedly been thrown from one of the vehicles during a traffic stop.

Moss said state police expect to make additional arrests as a result of the investigation.

James and Reeve were taken to Oxford County Jail. Russell was taken to Androscoggin County Jail.