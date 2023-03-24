Three charged, arrested after traffic stop on Turnpike in Kennebunk

The vehicle was a rental car, and at the time of the traffic stop, was occupied by two boys and two men, a release said.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Three people were arrested and charged following a traffic stop Wednesday night in Kennebunk.

A Maine state trooper assigned to Troop G conducted a traffic stop at about 10 p.m. after a vehicle was found to be speeding on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.

According to the release, the vehicle was a rental car, and at the time of the traffic stop, was occupied by two boys and two men.

Three loaded handguns were seized during the investigation at the traffic stop, the release stated. Two of the handguns reportedly had rounds in the chambers, and one of them was reported as stolen during a vehicle burglary in Saco, Moss said.

The trooper also seized 18 grams of suspected cocaine base (crack) and 2 grams of suspected fentanyl from the vehicle, the release said Friday.

"Three of the occupants were arrested," Moss said. "After contacting juvenile probation one juvenile was released to a parent. One juvenile was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. He appeared in court Thursday morning and was released to his parents on house arrest."

Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, of Lewiston, was taken to the York County Jail and was charged with felony receiving stolen property (Class B), according to the release.

Moss said Ahmed was released Thursday on a $5,000 cash bail.

"The fourth occupant has not been charged at this time," the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.