Three arrested in connection with 2017 Whitneyville homicide

The body of 48-year-old Wayne Foss was discovered in a burned-out Whitneyville home following a structure fire on Oct. 28, 2017.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that happened in Washington County in 2017.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 28, 2017, investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to a structure fire in Whitneyville, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators discovered a body in the burned-out home, Moss said. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Evidence Response Team then responded to the scene as well.

"The victim was later identified as the homeowner, 48-year-old Wayne Foss," the release stated. "The remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed, and Foss’s death was ruled a homicide."

Following an extensive investigation into the incident, the case still remained unsolved, but Moss said it remained an active investigation and each lead was "vigorously pursued" by detectives throughout the following six years.

"Last week that diligence culminated with three people being indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury," the release said.

Justin Matthews, 33, formerly of Pembroke, was arrested in Saco at about 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, by Maine State Police and the Yarmouth and Saco police departments, Moss said.

Moss said Matthews was arrested on a warrant for murder, felony murder, arson, and robbery. He is being held at the Washington County Jail without bail.

Leanza Boney, 27, was arrested Wednesday at his apartment in Staten Island, New York City by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and MSP Major Crimes Unit North detectives, according to the release.

Boney was arrested on a warrant for murder, felony murder, arson, and robbery, and was taken to the 107th Precinct in Queens for processing pending extradition, Moss stated.

Basilio Liranzo, 27, of New York City, is "currently incarcerated in the Maine State Prison on unrelated charges and will be charged with felony murder, robbery, and arson," the release said.

No additional details were released.