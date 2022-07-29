Three charged with drug trafficking in Augusta

Lisa Chapman, 43, Aaron Dawson, 32, and Shawn Lord, 42, were charged with several drug trafficking-related charges Thursday afternoon.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police arrested three individuals for drug trafficking-related charges in Augusta Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Blair Road.

Officers from the Augusta Police Department and representatives from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Kennebec Sheriff’s Office collaborated to perform a search and arrest warrant, according to a news release issued by Augusta Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.

Police seized an undisclosed number of firearms, money, drugs, and stolen property, according to the release.

Lisa Chapman, 43, of Augusta, was reportedly charged with aggravated trafficking, falsifying evidence, theft by receiving stolen property, and refusing to submit to arrest. She is being held on a $50,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail, the release says.

Aaron Dawson, 32, of Manhattan, NY, was charged with possession of a firearm by prohibited person, aggravated trafficking, falsifying evidence, and refusing to submit to arrest, the release says. He is reportedly being held on a $50,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail.

Shawn Lord, 42, of Gardiner, was charged with possession of a firearm by prohibited person, aggravated trafficking, falsifying evidence, theft by receiving stolen property, and refusing to submit to arrest, according to the release. His bail is set to $10,000.

No additional information has been released at this time.