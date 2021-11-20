x
Three arrested for alleged theft and drug trafficking in Waldo county

Police said a report of stolen tools and other property from a construction site led them to arrest three Waldo residents.

WALDO COUNTY, Maine — Two men and a woman from Waldo county were arrested Thursday after an investigation into stolen property led to a drug bust in Stockton Springs.

Police said they received a report about tools and property that was stolen from a construction site and their investigation led them to Joshua Pomeroy, 33, of Stocking Springs. Police said they found a large amount of the stolen property at Pomeroy's home. 

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was also done at the property of Joshua Breault, 40, where police said they found some additional stolen tools and a large number of drugs. 

According to police, they uncovered approximately 30 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and 4 grams of cocaine base as well as a large quantity of cash at Breault's home. 

Megan Sawyer, 45, was also arrested for drugs during this investigation.

