Three arrested for alleged theft and drug trafficking in Waldo county

WALDO COUNTY, Maine — Two men and a woman from Waldo county were arrested Thursday after an investigation into stolen property led to a drug bust in Stockton Springs.

Police said they received a report about tools and property that was stolen from a construction site and their investigation led them to Joshua Pomeroy, 33, of Stocking Springs. Police said they found a large amount of the stolen property at Pomeroy's home.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was also done at the property of Joshua Breault, 40, where police said they found some additional stolen tools and a large number of drugs.

According to police, they uncovered approximately 30 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and 4 grams of cocaine base as well as a large quantity of cash at Breault's home.