Three abduction attempts have police on high alert

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department is calling attention to three abduction attempts in the area.

Two of the abduction attempts were made in the Bangor area, and one was made on Mount Desert Island. In each of the cases, the potential victim was a girl 13-14 years old, according to police.

Police say there are three different descriptions of the male suspects. Two of which had out-of-state plates.

Police are urging locals to not walk alone and not to engage. Run to the nearest house. Get out of the situation.

