LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Lisbon High School was dismissed for the day early Wednesday due to threats received at the high school.

In a letter sent home to parents, a second "threatening message" was received at the school Wednesday.

Superintendent Rick Green tells NEWS CENTER Maine local and state police are investigating and he cannot provide details about the threats at this time.