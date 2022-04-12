Thomaston woman charged with trafficking cocaine, fentanyl following near-fatal overdose

The 39-year-old woman allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to a man who later overdosed on what he believed to be only cocaine, police said.

THOMASTON, Maine — A Thomaston woman was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and crack cocaine after a man's near-fatal overdose on Saturday.

Ashley Benner, 39, was charged with three counts of class A trafficking in Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted Thomaston police on Saturday with a suspected drug overdose. An unresponsive man was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockland by ambulance.

Police said an investigation led them to believe the man bought what he thought to be cocaine from Benner, used the drug, and then suffered an overdose.

Police arrested Benner without incident Monday afternoon at her home. They allegedly found her in possession of 28 grams (one ounce) of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and $45,000 in suspected drug proceeds. As a result, she was charged with two additional counts of aggravated drug trafficking.

She was taken to the Knox County Jail and held on a probation hold for a 2019 drug trafficking conviction.