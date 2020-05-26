DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — On Monday, officers from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle on Hewett Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the man, who was identified as Phillip Herbest Jr. of Milo.

Herbest was found to be on probation with search and test conditions.

The officers said they searched the car and located 34.5 grams of Fentanyl and 36.7 grams of methamphetamine. They said they also located packaging materials, scales, and about $1,000 cash.

"This much Fentanyl is capable of killing many people. It is important that the public use the highest of caution when encountering this substance. Not only is it potentially fatal if consumed, but is significantly dangerous to the officers recovering it," Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon said. "All forms of protections need to be utilized by officers. There have been numerous instances of officers being injured and nearly killed when handling this substance."

Herbest is currently being held at the Piscataquis County Jail on a probation hold. Police said more charges will follow, including class A drug trafficking, based on the weights of the items.

