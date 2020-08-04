MAINE, USA — In the last week, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said it has taken complaints of thefts of catalytic converters. The three incidents they are currently investigating occurred in China, Manchester and Litchfield from April 2 to April 7.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, the vehicles targeted tend to be larger pick-ups or vans, which allow suspects to get underneath the vehicle and use a reciprocating saw to cut the catalytic converter off.

Catalytic converters have a precious metal in them, which makes them very valuable. The value of the catalytic converters in these three cases exceeds $15,000.00 to replace.

The vehicles targeted tend to be near a roadway which would allow a suspect to commit the crime and be gone usually in less than a minute.

Anyone with information in reference to these incidents is asked to call the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 623-3614 ext. 1254.

