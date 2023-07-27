x
Crime

Texas fugitive wanted for murder, kidnapping arrested in Bangor

Christopher Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, Texas was arrested after investigators identified him as a vehicle passenger in Bangor.
Credit: NCM

BANGOR, Maine — A 36-year-old man from Texas has been arrested in Bangor on several warrants including murder and kidnapping.

Christopher Ratcliff, of Gilmer, Texas, was wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harrison County in Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. 

Ratcliff was reportedly apprehended without incident when Maine Violent Offender Task Force members identified him as a vehicle passenger in Bangor during a collaboration with the United States Marshals Service. 

Ratcliff is charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned in Maine pending extradition back to Texas, according to the release.

"The USMS, Maine Violent Offender Task Force received significant assistance [from] the USMS, Eastern District of Texas, Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force," the release stated.

