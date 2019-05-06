KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's something you never want to happen.

A shirtless man armed with a crowbar broke into a North Knoxville home as a family slept, walked down a hallway and then fled when confronted by a resident, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

"Next thing I know the glass breaks on the back door, he opens the back door," said Dakota McMillian.

The 16-year-old boy was home with his 4-year-old sister when it happened.

In-home surveillance video captured the June 2 break-in, and police are asking for the public's help in arresting the man.

He broke in about 1:35 a.m. June 2 to the home in the Clinton Highway area, according to KPD. The crowbar had been in the backyard.

He entered through a back door as a poodle watched in the kitchen, the video shows. Brandishing the crowbar, he walked through the front room and down the hallway to a bathroom.

"(The teen) asked the suspect what his name was and he said, 'Johnson.' (The teen) went back in to his bedroom and retrieved his iPad. The suspect then asked (the teen) to take pictures of a car in the back yard."

That's when McMillian saw his window of opportunity.

"I kept telling him to like look that way and slowly backed him up and then eventually shut the [back] door on him, locked the door and that's when I ran and grabbed my sister," said McMillian.

They went to the nearest neighbors house to call 911.

Their parents were on the way home when this happened.

They say they are thankful their kids are safe.

"I knew I could take him if i wanted to but my main priority was helping my little sister," said McMillian.

The doors are being replaced on his family's home, and some things are still out of place.

The incoming high school senior said he's wasn't scared at the time, and isn't scared if it happens again, because he knows how to react.

"Don't overreact really, just kind of stay in the moment and realize what you have to do to protect yourself and others," said McMillian.

And so does his little sister.

"I just hope that she does the same thing if she's ever in the same situation really, just help others around you," said McMillian.

The shirtless white man who invaded their home wore blue jeans and was estimated to be about 5 feet 9 inches.

If you have any information about the man, call KPD's Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.