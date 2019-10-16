YORK, Maine — A man from Somersworth who police say was temporarily working at a Rite Aid in York, allegedly robbed the story Tuesday night while his coworkers were there.

York police say Matthew Mosner, 27, is an employee from a temporary agency working at the York store while it is being converted from Rite Aid to Walgreens.

Mosner allegedly took off with cash after telling a clerk he had a gun. Police say there were several workers from the temp agency working at the time of the robbery.

Police say Mosner was wearing a baseball hat when he robbed the store.

Police in Somersworth New Hampshire arrested Mosner around midnight on October 15, after being alerted by York Police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Sgt Cryan of the York Police Department at (207) 363-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199.