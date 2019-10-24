WISCASSET, Maine — Wiscasset police have charged a teenager with terrorizing and criminal mischief after police say he carved "broad" threats into stalls in two bathrooms at Wiscasset Middle High School, prompting officials to close school on Thursday.

The threats to harm people and damage property did not single out any students or staff, Wiscasset police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Wiscasset School Resource Officer Cory Hubert investigated the incident throughout the day Thursday.

Officials said Thursday afternoon that school would resume on Friday.

The teen will be arraigned Nov. 26 in Wiscasset District Court.