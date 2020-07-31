Teen, two juveniles arrested for Sanford mill arson

Three arrests were made in the arson investigation of the Stenton Trust Mill in Sanford.

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department has arrested three people for arson following the July 13 fire at the Stenton Trust Mill.

Police say the fire at the West Tower of the Mill—the last remaining section of the original Mill—was started in the early morning hours of July 13. The Sanford Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, as it was isolated on the first floor. However, it had already burned through a thick wooden floor before the fire was snuffed.

The Fire Department considered the fire suspicious, so they called the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Sanford Police Department to the scene to investigate. After further investigation, the fire was considered arson and an in-depth investigation followed.

On July 24, police arrested Jonathan Gillis, 18, of Sanford. Gillis was being held at the York County Jail on an unrelated charge. Gillis remains in jail on $10,000 bail.

Two juveniles were arrested a few days later— one on July 28 and the other on July 30. They were both released to their guardians and have future court dates.

All three were charged with arson.