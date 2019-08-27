AUGUSTA, Maine — One of three teenage boys charged in connection with the April 2018 death of a Litchfield woman has been indicted on charges of intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

William Smith of Ashland, Massachusetts, who was 15 when 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas was found dead in her Litchfield home, was indicted Thursday by a Kennebec County grand jury.

In July, a Kennebec County judge ruled that Smith would be tried as an adult.

A decision on whether Mironovas' son, Lukas Mironovas, now 16, will be tried as an adult is still pending.

Thomas Severance, now 14, of Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy .

Prosecutors allege that the three teens crushed prescription pills and put them into a beverage that was drunk by Kimberly Mironovas. When the drink failed to kill her, Lukas Mironovas and William Smith allegedly strangled her, causing her death, according to the indictment.