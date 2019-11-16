BRONX, N.Y. — A video is circulating on social media that is drawing a number of reactions. A teen girl opened the door of a police cruiser to let her friend escape. In the background of the video you can hear her friend cheering, "yeah, run, run, you got it!" as the unnamed teen in custody runs down the street.

According to an article from NBC New York, officers were arresting two 14-year-old girls in Longwood on Wednesday afternoon. The pair of teens were accused of brutally kicking and punching another girl until she was unconscious. The fight took place at Timpson Place and East 149th Street.

According to the article, a video of the incident shows a teen pushing an officer, and people in the crowd screaming at the officers trying to arrest the girls. Eventually both girls were cuffed and were placed in the back of the police cruiser.

That's when the video starts- a girl films herself going to the side of the vehicle and opening the rear driver's side door to let the cuffed teen out. As she runs down the street, you can hear the screams of support, as well as the teen who's filming the scene yelling, "My sister out!"

The teen was eventually caught and placed back in police custody, and the teen who opened the cruiser door was charged with obstruction.

