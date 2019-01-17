VASSALBORO, Maine — She may be only 18-years old but Isabelle Lang wants to help identify and rescue victims of child porn around the world.

Lang plans to major in Criminal Justice at Thomas College next fall. She is taking over a non-profit organization called the Dauntless Project founded by her father, Glen Lang a detective with the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

The non-profit's mission is to identify and locate victims of child porn and track down the people who exploit them. Lang will work law enforcement officers who work on cases off the clock but says more volunteers are needed to help fund raise and spread awareness on how young people can be lured into sex trafficking with social media and computer games.

'There is just so many children that are just being hurt every day there isn't enough people to give it the attention it needs', says Isabelle Lang.

If you would like to volunteer with the Dauntless Project