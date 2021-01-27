Teen charged with elevated aggravated assault on other teen in Lisbon

Police arrived on scene at 8 p.m. Tuesday. After interviewing witnesses and investigating the circumstances, they arrested Matthew Newton-Fortin at 4:45 a.m. on Wed.

LISBON, Maine — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault on a 17-year-old in Lisbon Tuesday night.

Lisbon police officers arrested Matthew Newton-Fortin, 18, and brought him to the Androscoggin County Jail where he was charged. The 17-year-old boy was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of his injuries.

Lisbon police responded to Beech Street in Lisbon around 8 p.m. and said they found the 17-year-old in medical distress. Officers coordinated a search of the area with Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies, state police troopers, and Topsham police officers to locate any evidence or persons of interest.

Due to the nature of the assault, Lisbon police said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South was called to assist with the investigation. Detectives worked with Lisbon officers into the late evening, completing witness interviews and working to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. At 4:45 a.m., they arrested Newton-Fortin.