Teen accused of threatening with firearm with RSU 73 school

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73.

The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.

According to the release, school resource Officer Joseph Sage and the police chief investigated the threat and arrested the boy, who has since been released to his parents with conditions to not possess firearms or any dangerous weapons.

The case will be handled by the juvenile court system, the release states.