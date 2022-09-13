Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation

Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street.

Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street.

A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He was identified during an investigation into a shooting in Auburn that reportedly took place at his home.

Steven Beauregard's arrest was "unrelated" to the shooting incident, according to a news release issued by Auburn police.

A second person has also been arrested.

Sebastian Barron, 20, of Augusta, has been charged with attempted robbery.

On Monday, shortly after noon, Auburn police responded to Beauregard's home on Washington Street for several reports of a shooting and an injured man running from the scene, the Tuesday release stated.

Upon arrival, police found three men who were reportedly involved in the incident and a fourth person who allegedly fired the gun.

Two of the three men reportedly knew the homeowner and were "demanding money allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking," the release states.

The threats reportedly escalated, and two of the suspects "armed with a baseball bat and firearm" attempted to enter the home. Beauregard, the homeowner, reportedly fired two shots, striking 20-year-old Kameron Michaud, of Augusta, according to the release.

Michaud was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Beauregard and Barron have been brought to Androscoggin County Jail.

A third suspect has not been charged.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are expected.