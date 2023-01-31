Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast

Najee White, 27, of Swanville, is summoned to appear in the Waldo County District Court for arraignment on March 3.

BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport Avenue to conduct a "civil standby for Circle K management," a news release from the Belfast Police Department said Tuesday.

While there, officers learned that one of the individuals being asked to leave the store was in possession of what appeared to be illegal narcotics, methamphetamine," the release said.

Najee White, 27, of Swanville, was arrested and released on a summons, according to the release.

Police said White is now being charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (methamphetamine) and is summoned to appear in the Waldo County District Court for arraignment on March 3.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said additional charges may be added.