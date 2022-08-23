Suspicious package found in Presque Isle was pipe bomb, authorities say

The package was found at a residence on Parsons Street along with a dead man on Thursday, authorities say.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A suspicious package found at a Presque Isle residence on Thursday turned out to be a pipe bomb, police say.

A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Tuesday stated the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the package.

On Thursday, the Maine State Police Bomb Team and Maine Office of State Fire Marshal were called to a residence on Parons Street in response to the suspicious package. A dead man was found at the same residence, authorities said.

Police determined the suspicious package was a pipe bomb, Tuesday's release stated. Members of the bomb team retrieved the device and "made it inoperable," authorities say.

Investigators from the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal started trying to determine who had the pipe bomb and how it got to the residence. They discovered it belonged to the dead man and was handmade.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The man's name hasn't yet been released. Maine State Police say the death is being investigated by the Presque Island Police Department.