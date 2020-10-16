‘Suspicious’ fires in Freeport may have been intentionally set, police say

Freeport police are investigating two brush fires that may have been intentionally set last week.

Police say the two small brush fires happened on Elm Street and Mallet Drive in Freeport last Thursday around 11 p.m. Police describe the fires as “suspicious.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pick-up truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-865-4800 or email Officer Brown at wbrown@freeportmaine.com, or Officer Kavanaugh at bkavanugh@freeportmaine.com.