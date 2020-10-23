x
Suspicious Activity Alert: stranger approaching and opening vehicle doors

Augusta police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is aggressively asking for money.
Credit: Augusta Police

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police have received phone calls over the past couple of days about people being approached while in their vehicles by a stranger who has tried to open their car doors. 

The incidents have occurred at several shopping centers in the Augusta area.

According to police, individuals were approached by a male seen driving a silver Honda Accord at the Christmas Tree Shop parking lot as well as the Target/Goodwill parking lot. 

Officials say the man was aggressively asking for money. 

He is described as wearing a black hoodie with a Batman logo and blue jeans.

Augusta Police ask, "everyone to be vigilant; pay attention to your surroundings and call the Augusta Police Department immediately if you witness anyone suspicious activity."

Police have increased their patrols. 

Credit: Facebook Augusta Police

