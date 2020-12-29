Two men rob Cumberland Farms in Portland, suspects at large

Two men armed with semi-automatic handguns, according to police, robbed the Cumberland Farms on Pine St. Monday night. Police are still searching for them.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland Farms at 49 Pine Street was robbed on Monday, December 28 at 10:30 p.m. by two men armed with black semi-automatic handguns, according to the Portland Police Dept.

Authorities say they ran away on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the female clerk was not injured during the robbery and there were no other customers in the store. Both suspects pointed handguns at the clerk while demanding money from the registers.

The first suspect is described as a younger-looking Black man, 5’08”-5’10” and 175 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a gray hood and sleeves. He was also wearing a mask and had his hood pulled tight around his face.

The second suspect was described as a black or Hispanic man, 5’08”-5’10” and 150 lbs. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and mask with his hood pulled tight around his face.

A K-9 from the Scarborough Police Department was used to track the suspects to the area of Pine Street and the Western Promenade before losing the scent.

Anyone with information is asked to please call (207) 874-8575.

Anonymous phone tips can be left on the department’s crime tip line at (207) 874-8584.