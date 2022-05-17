Suspect sought in alleged attempted robbery, stabbing in Saco

The man who was stabbed was taken to Maine Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged attempted robbery and stabbing early Tuesday morning.

A man told police he was walking home from work on Common Street around 1:25 a.m. when a young white male wearing all dark clothes and a ski mask approached him with a weapon and demanded money, according to a release from Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

Huntress said the man told officers the suspect stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the scene after the man refused to give up any money.

Police were alerted to the scene by residents in the area who called and said the man was knocking on doors in search of help.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Maine Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Huntress.

Saco Police Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an ongoing investigation. Police told NEWS CENTER Maine they hope to get video from businesses or homes in the area.

Huntress asks anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Saco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-282-8216.