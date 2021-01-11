Suspect in York bank robbery arrested in Massachusetts

Brandon Simmons was arrested Wednesday in the lobby of the Homewood Suites in Peabody.

A man who allegedly robbed a bank in York Monday morning before leading police on a high-speed chase through Massachusetts and New Hampshire later that afternoon was arrested Wednesday.

According to a release from Massachusetts State Police, Brandon Simmons, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was arrested Wednesday morning after he "violently struggled" with troopers in the lobby of the Homewood Suites on Route 1 in Peabody.

Simmons allegedly fled the Bangor Savings Bank on Route 1 in York around 10 a.m. Monday with an undisclosed amount of money. York police said he showed a weapon during the robbery, and Massachusetts State Police said he claimed to have a bomb in the bank.

Police said that when they stopped Simmons later on Monday, he hit an officer in the face before driving away. Police chased him into Seabook, New Hampshire, where local and state police joined the chase before ending it after determining it was too dangerous.

They said shortly after ending the chase, Simmons crashed into a car at the intersection of Elm and Gardner streets and then ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Simmons was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after a Danvers police officer attempted to stop him and he allegedly fled. During a search by multiple agencies, his car was spotted at the Homewood Suites.

Police said Simmons was booked at the Massachusetts State Police Department's Danvers Barracks and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court in connection with a prior robbery of a drug store in that city.

Simmons will appear in Peabody District Court at a later date to answer charges from Wednesday morning’s incident.

According to police, the FBI is the lead investigative agency in the York bank robbery.