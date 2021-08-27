Suspect in West End lurker case arrested on an unrelated charge

Portland officials say they arrested a 49-year-old man on a moving violation charge, but he is also a suspect in lurking cases in the West End section of the city

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police officials say they have arrested a man suspected of allegedly lurking around the West End on an unrelated charge.

Police arrested Stanford Ellis, 49, on Winter Street after several witnesses reported a man acting suspiciously throughout the area Friday. Police arrested Ellis on operating after license suspension charges, but he is also considered a suspect in the lurking cases.

Ellis doesn't have an address on file, according to police.

This arrest comes after several similar incidents in the same general area of the city.

Officers in the West End area were looking for the suspect and his vehicle in mid-August. At the time, there was no description of the car to give the public.

David Singer, media & community liaison for the Portland Police Department, confirmed Ellis is the suspect in August stalking/lurking cases.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have any information that could assist police, in this case, to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

The August warning came months after two women reported two separate attacks to police.

According to police in June, a woman reported being punched "several times in the face and head" while she was walking on Gray Street around 9:40 p.m.on May 5. On June 8, a 24-year-old woman told police she was attacked from behind on Brackett Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Those attacks are not considered to be related to the August lurking cases and Ellis is not considered a suspect.