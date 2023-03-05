Suspect in November Portland homicide pleads not guilty

According to the police affidavit, Frederick Johnson strangled 23-year-old Bethany Kelley, who was homeless at the time in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — More than six months on since 23-year-old Bethany Kelley's body was left lifeless outside Portland's Bayside neighborhood in November, her suspected killer is pleading not guilty, and a newly published police account shows the details of Kelley's death.

According to the affidavit filed by the Portland Police Department, Frederick Johnson, 46, reportedly strangled Kelley after he attempted to make sexual advances toward her.

Kelley, who was 23, was homeless at the time and staying at Preble Street's Elena's Way shelter, according to those who knew her.

The affidavit goes into detail about how Johnson, Kelley, and another man hung out the evening of Nov. 17, 2022, and walked near Kennebec Street, where her body was found the next morning.

Kelley's mom, Julie Kelley, spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine from her home in Oregon.

"She was a beautiful, strong soul. And she had a son and was caring for people in her life," Kelley said.

Bethany Kelley's death also shows the dangers faced by unhoused people, Preble Street's Andrew Bove said.

"People that are unsheltered are incredibly vulnerable. Most people don't appreciate the level of fear unsheltered folks live in the day to day," Bove said. "People who are sleeping outside are incredibly vulnerable, and they need access to safety, shelter, and resources just like everyone else."

Bove said a prime example of the dangers faced by unhoused Mainers comes at the Bayside neighborhood encampment, which the city has waivered these last few weeks on dispersing the crowd.

"They have been victimized over the last couple of months," Bove said. He added his team heard reports that people come to the encampment and assaulted the unhoused people staying there.

In Bethany Kelley's case, her suspected killer is pleading not guilty. He faces other unrelated charges and is currently being held in the Aroostook County Jail.