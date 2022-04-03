Woodstock man on probation for manslaughter arrested for fiery Paris crash, ending in police chase

Maine State Police said the driver who hit a woman's vehicle with his pickup truck and fled the scene on Friday, March 4 was Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock.

PARIS, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the driver arrested for a fiery crash in Paris on Friday evening that seriously injured a woman and ended in a police chase.

According to Maine State Police, a witness at the crash scene was able to identify the suspect as Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock. Rioux-Poulios is on state probation for a 2019 manslaughter conviction when he crashed into a car on Route 26 in West Paris, killing the driver, while fleeing from an Oxford County deputy. At the time of that crash, Rioux-Poulios fled and was later found at a home in South Paris.

Maine State Police Lt. Kyle Tinsley told NEWS CENTER Maine the incident on Friday, March 4 started when the Oxford Police Department received a report around 5:10 p.m. of a gray Ford pickup truck driving erratically on Mechanic Falls Road to Maine State Route 26. Officers then saw the truck traveling northbound on Route 26 in heavy traffic, passing other cars recklessly with oncoming traffic.

Oxford police tried to catch up with the truck. In the meantime, witnesses said they saw the truck pass the Walmart on Route 26 and continue to make unsafe passes until losing control and driving into an oncoming vehicle, causing that car to go off the road and into some trees on Oxford Street.

Maine State Police said the driver of that car, Nicole Kumiega, 28, of Portland was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway before she was flown by Lifelight to Maine Medical Center. She is in "critical condition", as of Saturday morning.

There was also a passenger in that car, who was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.

#WATCH: A truck went up in flames after a crash on Oxford Street in Paris tonight. Maine State Police and Oxford County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. We are still waiting to learn more details. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/eSane3IIot — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) March 5, 2022

By the time officers got to the crash, Rioux-Poulios had run from the scene and stolen a car out of a nearby driveway. Maine State Police later found the car driving on Yeaton Swamp Road in Oxford, and that's when the chase began.

Maine State Police said Rioux-Poulios led officers from a few departments from Oxford into Otisfield through Norway back to Oxford. They were eventually able to stop him on Maine State Route 121 at Allen Hill Road.

Rioux-Poulios resisted arrest, while being taken into custody. He was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital for injuries from the initial crash on Oxford Street. He was then taken to Oxford County Jail.

According to Maine State Police, Rioux-Poulios has been charged with:

Eluding

Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of a PI Accident

Driving to Endanger

Failure to Stop for Police

Refusing to Submit to Arrest

Exceeding Posted Speed 30+

Probation Violation

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, whose car was damaged from any of these crashes, or who has videos or pictures of the events is asked to contact State Police Troop B Investigators Trooper Adam Fillebrown and Trooper Jason Wing at 207-657-3030.