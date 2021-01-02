Suspect in false distress call appears before federal judge

Nathan Libby of Rockland is charged with calling in a false distress call off the coast of Spruce Head in December.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rockland man charged with making a fake mayday call to the Coast Guard late last year appeared in court for the first time Monday.

The distress call came from just off the coast of Spruce Head in the early morning of December 3, 2020. Later that day, the United States Coast Guard suspended its search.

Late last week, the United States Department of Justice charged Nathan Libby of Rockland with making that false call.

According to court documents, the Coast Guard used a lifeboat and helicopter to respond to this call. Coast Guard officials say that rescue boat costs $3,735 an hour to use. It was used for 4.25 hours, totaling $15,873.75.

The helicopter costs $15,853 an hour to use and was used for 5.15 hours for a total of $81,642.95 for the search.

Coast Guard officials say it's not just about money.

"It's pretty disgusting that individuals would put our search and rescue crews at risk," Coast Guard Deputy Sector Commander Mark Neeland said.

Nathan Libby of Rockland appeared before a judge in federal court today after being charged with calling in a false distress call off the coast of Spruce Head in Decemeber. Libby will be released on $10,000 bond. Coast Guard officials say this is frustrating #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/xiAIRJFJql — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 1, 2021

Judge John J. Rich set Libby's bond at $10,000, including conditions that he is supervised by a probation officer, is actively looking for employment, possesses no weapons. alcohol or controlled substances, and that if he feels he needs substance abuse therapy, he must attend sessions.

If convicted, Libby faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.