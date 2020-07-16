x
Suspect in custody for armed robbery of gas station in York

Michael Marble, 23, is currently listed as a transient. Police said he is a former resident of New Sharon.
YORK, Maine — A man is in custody after the Mr. Mike Mobil Station on Route 1 in York was robbed on Sunday.

Michael Marble, 23, is currently listed as a transient. Police said he is a former resident of New Sharon.

Police said the suspect entered the store brandishing a revolver and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then fled the store and, after a search of the area, he was not located.

On Wednesday, with the cooperation of corrections staff at the York County Jail, Marble was identified. 

York Police Detectives responded to the jail and initiated an interview with the suspect, who they said confessed to robbing the gas station.

Marble was charged with class A armed robbery. His bail was set at $15,000 cash. He's currently incarcerated at the York County Jail on unrelated charges.

The case remains under investigation.

