Suspect charged with arson of art display in Portland's Congress Square Park

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has been charged with arson after an art display in Portland's Congress Square Park was set on fire.
According to a release Monday from Portland police spokesperson David Singer, officers were called to the park around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Trea Sean Deam-Monet, 22, was arrested and charged. Deam-Monet is a transient of Portland, according to Singer.
Firefighters from the Portland Fire Department responded and put out the fire. Singer said nobody was injured.
The artist who created the display took to Facebook on Sunday to share her feelings about the incident.