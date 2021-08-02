Suspect charged with arson of art display in Portland's Congress Square Park

Firefighters from the Portland Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Singer said nobody was injured.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person has been charged with arson after an art display in Portland's Congress Square Park was set on fire.

According to a release Monday from Portland police spokesperson David Singer, officers were called to the park around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Trea Sean Deam-Monet, 22, was arrested and charged. Deam-Monet is a transient of Portland, according to Singer.

