Police: Suspect arrested after two banks robbed in Aroostook County

Police arrested 35-year-old Angel Montes of Madawaska after banks in Mars Hill and Presque Isle were reportedly robbed on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A Madawaska man was arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Mars Hill and Presque Isle on Monday.

Just before noon, Presque Isle police officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in progress at the Aroostook Savings and Loan located on Main Street in Presque Isle, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

"It was reported that a male subject came into the bank and demanded money, leaving the bank with an undisclosed sum," the release said.

Nearly a half hour later, police reportedly received a call concerning a second bank robbery, this time at Katahdin Trust located on Main Street in Mars Hill.

State troopers responded to the second call and determined both incidents were related, the release said.

Angel Montes, 35, of Madawaska was arrested following a short pursuit after a witness informed police that a person matching the described suspects in both robberies was traveling Main Street in Mars Hill on foot, the release stated.

Montes was reportedly brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and faces charges of robbery and violation of bail. Additional charges are possible, according to the release.

An unspecified sum of stolen bank money was reportedly recovered.

Officials from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, and border patrol assisted in the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.