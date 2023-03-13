Suspect arrested in Portland stabbing

On Monday, Jennifer Strugar, 53, was taken into custody after a report of a disturbance at a Grant Street home.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Portland on Monday, authorities say.

Police were called at 6:18 a.m. for a disturbance at a Grant Street home. When they arrived, a victim was found with several superficial wounds and had been stabbed with scissors several times, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Jennifer Strugar, 53, was found on Deering Avenue and arrested after an initial investigation, police said.

Strugar was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and faces charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.