Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery

The Augusta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation partnered in making the arrest.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say.

Augusta police responded to a report of the robbery around 11:30 a.m. that day. According to a news release issued by the department on Oct. 17, a man reportedly entered the bank, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, a Monday news release stated.

According to a Thursday news release, Augusta police and the FBI "identified and apprehended" 37-year-old Joshua Brougham of Gardiner.

"The suspected vehicle was located on Eastern Avenue in Augusta, and law enforcement was able to positively identify Brougham as the robbery suspect," the release stated.

The Gardiner man is being held without bail at the Kennebec County Jail, police said.