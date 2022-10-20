x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery

The Augusta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation partnered in making the arrest.
Credit: AP Images
FILE

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. 

The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street.

Augusta police responded to a report of the robbery around 11:30 a.m. that day. According to a news release issued by the department on Oct. 17, a man reportedly entered the bank, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, a Monday news release stated.

According to a Thursday news release, Augusta police and the FBI "identified and apprehended" 37-year-old Joshua Brougham of Gardiner.

"The suspected vehicle was located on Eastern Avenue in Augusta, and law enforcement was able to positively identify Brougham as the robbery suspect," the release stated.

The Gardiner man is being held without bail at the Kennebec County Jail, police said.

Credit: Courtesy of Augusta Police Department

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jury deliberates in case of man accused of falling asleep at the wheel, killing girl

Before You Leave, Check This Out