Suspect arrested after string of commercial burglaries in Portland

Jesse Howard, 30, was arrested on Monday on burglary, theft, and criminal trespassing charges.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in custody after being arrested on Monday in connection with several commercial burglaries in Portland.

Police arrested Jesse Howard, 30, after leading an investigation into multiple burglaries of Portland businesses from February 18-26, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Howard reportedly had stolen items associated with the burglaries and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police did not specify which Portland businesses were affected.

He was taken into custody by the South Portland Police Department and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on Monday evening.

Howard is being charged with four counts of burglary, six counts of theft, and two counts of criminal trespassing, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.