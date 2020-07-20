Suspect arrested after Friday night stabbing in Westbrook

The suspect, Jeffrey Young, 53, of Westbrook, was arrested and charged with Class A aggravated assault and Class C assault.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed Friday night and a suspect has been arrested.

Police say around 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the scene of Main Street and Vallee Square for reports of a stabbing and found a man in and out of consciousness from his injury at the scene.

The victim was taken by the Westbrook Fire Department to the hospital where he was treated. Police say the wound, while serious, was not life-threatening.

Police say they quickly identified the suspect and a little less than an hour later found the suspect on Main Street near Dunn Street. He was taken into custody without incident, police say.

The suspect, Jeffrey Young, 53, of Westbrook, was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he's being held on charges of Class A aggravated assault and Class C assault.