Suspect, 18, arrested in stabbing near Shaw's in Bangor

The victim, a teen male, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after being stabbed multiple times, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — An 18-year-old was arrested after a reported stabbing incident near Shaw's Supermarket in Bangor Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a reported disturbance on Main Street near Shaw's, according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a teenage male who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Bangor Police Dept. Public Information Officer Jason McAmbley.

Aden Zowghi, 18, was located in the area by police and was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, the news release said.

Police said both Zowghi and the victim had been in a verbal altercation just before the alleged assault.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.