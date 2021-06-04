Superintendent warns families of 'possible abduction' near elementary school in Levant

Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson said police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle report,' but do not believe there's an immediate threat to the public

LEVANT, Maine — In a letter to families Friday, RSU 87 Superintendent Mark Smith said he's been "working with law enforcement concerning a possible abduction [Thursday] in the area of the Suzanne M. Smith School in Levant."

In his letter, Smith said, "The children involved are safe, but it's a very scary situation. We have been on high alert and have had a strong police presence in both towns and around our schools."

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that Maine State Police are investigating a "suspicious vehicle report." She said state police do not believe there's an immediate threat to the public.

According to Smith, police are on the lookout for a black SUV, possibly a Toyota, and a white cargo van. Smith said both vehicles were in the area of the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.