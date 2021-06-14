Sunday morning Mobil Mart robbery investigated by Portland police

Portland police are asking the public to help identify the man who allegedly said he had a gun before taking money from Mobil Mart at 518 Forest Ave. Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who allegedly robbed the Mobil Mart at 518 Forest Ave. early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Portland police, a Mobil Mart employee reported that the man said he had a gun before he took an unknown amount of money and ran away toward Noyes Street. Police said in the release the employee did not see a weapon.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a Black man with a beard, heavy build, and light complexion. He is about 6 feet tall and police said he appears to be about 40 years old. The man was reportedly wearing black sweatpants, a maroon tank top, and a hat with a tan U.S. flag. Witnesses also reported that he had a heart tattoo on his left bicep with the word “hamer.”