Students bring knives to two Lewiston elementary schools, officials say

Superintendent Jake Langlais said Wednesday the two situations are not connected to each other.

LEWISTON, Maine — Two elementary schools in Lewiston reported similar situations Tuesday with students being in possession of knives.

Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said Wednesday in a letter to the community one incident occurred at McMahon Elementary School, while the other occurred at Connors Elementary School.

Langlais said there were reports of a student being in possession of a knife at each of the two schools.

"Upon receiving this information, Administration responded to the location of the student during the dismissal time frame, searches were conducted, and a knife was found," Langlais wrote in the letter.

According to the letter, students in the area were safe and released to their parents.

The incidents will continue to be investigated, but school officials said they have not been made aware of any threats with the knives, and there were no altercations.

"Students will remain home while the investigations are carried out," Langlais said Wednesday.

Langlais added the two situations are not connected to each other.

We had a couple situations come up in elementary schools yesterday. Students are safe. We worked to notify families impacted last night. Please see the letter attached for more information.https://t.co/o3WQO2BDGK — Jake Langlais (@kjlanglais) March 22, 2023